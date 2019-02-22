The quartet were arrested after one of its members identified as Abraham Lucky attacked a victim with a pestle in order to make away with his vehicle.

According to the National Helm, the robbery happened on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at a location OPIC estate in Agbara. The victim of the attack, Suuru Nofiyonbin was reportedly hit on the head.

Lucky's gang came to the attention of the police following a complaint by the motorcycle owner.

"On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Adegbite Omotayo, quickly led his Anti-robbery team to the scene, combed the entire area in collaboration with operatives of the Vigilante Service of Ogun State (VSO) and succeeded in apprehending the suspect who was later identified as Abraham Lucky, from whom the snatched motorcycle and the pestle were recovered," a police spokesperson DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi says in the report by the National Helm.

Other persons associated with the robbery gang have reportedly been apprehended.