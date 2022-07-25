Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.
Police arrest 4 fake soldiers in Lagos
Police in Lagos have arrested four suspected fake soldiers, including a woman.
Recommended articles
Hundeyin posted that police operatives arrested the suspects on Sunday at about 1.30 a.m. in a Mazda saloon car.
He stated that the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for investigation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng