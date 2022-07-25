RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 4 fake soldiers in Lagos

Police in Lagos have arrested four suspected fake soldiers, including a woman.

Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin posted that police operatives arrested the suspects on Sunday at about 1.30 a.m. in a Mazda saloon car.

He stated that the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for investigation.

