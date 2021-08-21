Police arrest 35-yr-old man with 53 AK-47 guns, 260 live ammunition in Nasarawa

The man was arrested while conveying the weapons to an unknown destination in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of Nasarawa State Police Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel disclosed this on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Nansel said the man was intercepted by a team of police officers on patrol at Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “A suspected criminal who has been on the wanted list of the Nasarawa State Police Command for offences ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping was sighted today at Alushi Junction, Akwanga LGA.

“A detachment of police operatives attached to Akwanga Division were immediately deployed to the area and one Likita Abubakar, a 35-year-old man was arrested and we were able to recover 53 empty magazines, 260 rounds of live ammunition and cash sum of N38,500 as exhibits.”