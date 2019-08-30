Police operatives in Niger State have reportedly arrested 34-year-old suspected armed robber, Usman Adamu for breaking into a mosque to steal an amplifier.

According to Punch, the suspect was trailed and arrested by a team of policemen attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the command following a tip-off.

Adamu’s arrest was reportedly made public by by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, in Minna.

Adamu, who had been on the police wanted list for armed robbery was reported to have broken into the Kwarkwata Mosque, in Bosso Local Government Area of the state and stole an amplifier.

He was also reported to have been named in a series of robbery cases in the area.

In an interview with Punch, Adamu confessed that he had been involved in armed robberies for over two years.

He said, “I usually steal people’s belongings at the slightest opportunity. I break into people’s houses, especially when they have gone to work and sometimes when they are asleep. I have the tools to open any door I want.”

When asked why he stole the amplifier from the mosque, Adamu said, “I stole it because I wanted to sell it and make money for my upkeep.”

The amplifier has reportedly been recovered from him and the police have charged him to court.