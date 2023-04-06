The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police arrest 34 suspects for various crimes in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, seven suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy, disturbance of public peace and causing grievous hurt.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Bauchi by SP Ahmed Wakil, the Spokesperson of the command.

Wakil said that the suspects were arrested in connection with different crimes, including culpable homicide, kidnapping and disturbance of public peace.

According to him, seven suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy, disturbance of public peace and causing grievous hurt.

“We arrested 17 suspects for criminal conspiracy, theft and thuggery, while six suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

“The command also arrested four suspected kidnappers, while we also rescued two kidnapped victims.

“The command intensified 24/7 round the clock patrols, guard duty as well as raid of identified black spots to effectively checkmate crime and criminality in the state,” the statement read in part.

He revealed that exhibits recovered from the suspects included five cutlasses, four knives and two iron mace.

He added that all the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

He quoted the State Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, reiterating the command’s commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property of residents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

