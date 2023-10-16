ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 30 suspects over alleged attempt to disrupt mass wedding in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State police noted that most of the suspects who came with the intention to wreak havoc on the mass wedding, came from neighboring states.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)
Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the state government had organised wedding fatiha for about 3,600 young girls and boys, widows and divorcee on Friday. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Usaini Gumel, told NAN in a telephone interview that the hoodlums were arrested during the event.

According to him, most of the suspects who came with the intention to wreak havoc and disrupt the mass wedding, came from neighboring states.

“I assure you that Kano is safe and it will continue to be safe. During the Mass Wedding over the weekend, some people wanted to disrupt the event, but we did not allow that to happen.

”Thirty suspects who came with the intention to disrupt the event were arrested. On interrogation, we discovered that most of them came from neighbouring states.

“Some of them came with master keys with the intention to steal vehicles, but their plans were aborted.

“You saw how we were able to secure lives and properties during the big event. Nobody complained; that is to show you that we are on track.”

Gumel urged residents and visitors to move about their businesses without fear, ” Kano is a peaceful state. People should feel free to visit Kano,” he added.

The police boss called on residents across the 44 LGAs not to hesitate to report to the nearest security outfits, any person or group of people with questionable character for prompt security action.

He explained that the security measures already in place would enable residents move about with their legitimate businesses without threats to lives and property

