Police arrest 3 with suspected human hearts

The Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP Tunni Ayuba, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

According to Ayuba, the suspects are all males.

Ayuba said that the suspected human hearts were discovered in the house of one of the suspects at the Oke-Ola area of Ago-Iwoye, Ogun, during a search.

The spokesperson said that during interrogation, the suspect implicated a man, whom he claimed to have paid N50,000 to assist in obtaining two human hearts.

Ayuba said that the second suspect identified the third suspect as the source of the hearts.

She said that an investigation had begun into the case, adding that the two suspected human hearts had been sent to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for examination.

According to Ayuba, AIG Ari Muhammed in charge of the zone, implores residents of the states to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police formation.