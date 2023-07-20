Police arrest 3 suspects over murder of Bolt Driver in Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Haruna Garba, said this on Thursday at a news conference in Abuja.

Garba said the suspects were arrested following a report over the discovery of the victim, lying in his pool of blood with a slit throat at Ngugu close Area 11, Garki Abuja.

He said investigation to ascertain the author of the dastardly act led to the arrest of the three suspects.

The CP said that in the course of investigation, the police discovered that the deceased was a bolt driver who was called by one of the suspect to convey them to Guzape Area of Abuja.

He said the suspects had engaged the bolt driver to the area to buy Indian hemp.

“Back from Guzape, to their take-off point, they discovered they had no money to pay for their trip.

“They showed the deceased a fake debit alert on one of their phones but the deceased insisted that he had not received any alert.

“In the ensuing argument, one of the suspects brought out a knife, slit the deceased throat and fled from the scene,” CP said.

He said the three suspects who had confessed to committing the crime would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Also, the CP said the command had arrested a scavenger over alleged abduction of a three-year-old boy in Nyanya area of Abuja.

He said the suspect was arrested on July 13 by police operatives from Nyanya Divisional Headquarters following actionable intelligence.

“The suspect had lured the boy and when he was going with him with the full complements of his scavenging materials, he was suspected and about to be lynched by angry mobs at area ‘B’ Nyanya.

“They rescued the boy and arrested suspect. In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned one Abba as his co-accomplice who engaged him to look for a boy for him.

“The rescued boy has since been handed over to the parents while the suspect will soon be charged to court,” he added.

In a related development, Garba said operatives of the command had on June 16, arrested a notorious car thief.

He said the suspect had visited a car wash in Area 10, Garki area of Abuja and pretended to buying a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 Jeep valued N14,000,000.

The CP said the suspect had demanded to test drive the vehicle and was obliged.

He said that the suspect zoomed off with the vehicle to unknown location, adding that the suspect was arrested three weeks later with the vehicle in Jos by the police.

Garba also said that the command had on July 18, arrested three suspects over kidnapping in Jikwoyi area of the FCT.

He said the suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence and with the support of a patriotic individual.