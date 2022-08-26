The command’s spokesman, SP. Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.
Police arrest 3 suspects for selling baby for N400, 000
The Police Command in Lagos State said it had arrested a father of a three-month-old baby, doctor and nurse for allegedly selling the baby for N400,000.
Hundeyin said that the incident happened at Oko-Oba area of Lagos state.
“A father connived with his doctor and a nurse (names not mentioned) sold his three-month-old baby to a woman for N400.000 without the knowledge of the mother.
“After days of searching, the Police was informed. All suspects arrested. Baby is safe,” he said.
The spokesman said that the State Central Investigation Department (SCID), Panti was in charge of the investigation and will charge the suspects to court soon.
