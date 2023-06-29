ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 3 suspects for killing Naval officer in Ondo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were alleged to be among the hoodlums that attacked the Naval officer following an argument the latter had with an Okada rider.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

It would be recalled that on Monday, June 26, 2023, some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums attacked Akingbohunmi after he had an argument with an Okada rider.

Following the attack, the late Naval officer was said to have been rushed to the hospital in the town, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.

A source in the town, who does not want to be mentioned, stated that the suspects were apprehended in various locations within and outside the town after the leaders of the community organised a search party to produce them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community leaders who visited the Naval School in Imeri ( where the deceased was attached), according to the community source, promised the school authorities that all the suspects would be produced within 24 hours.

The source disclosed that one of the suspects was apprehended on his way to Oka Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state while trekking to the town to escape arrest, and the other was arrested in his house where he was hiding.

Disclosing the arrest of the three suspects, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said the police from the command were still on the trail of three others involved in the dastardly act.

“Three of the suspects have been arrested and we are still on the trail of three others involved in the incident. The suspects will be transferred to the state headquarters soon,” the PPRO stated.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG makes mental health treatment, education more accessible in South-East

FG makes mental health treatment, education more accessible in South-East

Imo govt clamps down on unauthorised motor parks in major overhaul

Imo govt clamps down on unauthorised motor parks in major overhaul

Nigeria’s first female African Super Bantamweight Champion, sets sight on World title

Nigeria’s first female African Super Bantamweight Champion, sets sight on World title

Meilleur casino en ligne fiable (Comparatif 2023) − 11 sites de casino en français

Meilleur casino en ligne fiable (Comparatif 2023) − 11 sites de casino en français

Gbajabiamila urges prayers for divine intervention as Tinubu carries out duties

Gbajabiamila urges prayers for divine intervention as Tinubu carries out duties

NDPC investigates banks, varsity, others over alleged data breach

NDPC investigates banks, varsity, others over alleged data breach

Gov. Otu, wife celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with Afokang Correctional Centre inmates

Gov. Otu, wife celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with Afokang Correctional Centre inmates

Jimoh Ibrahim appoints Onawunmi as media aide

Jimoh Ibrahim appoints Onawunmi as media aide

Tinubu on private visit to traditional rulers in Ogun

Tinubu on private visit to traditional rulers in Ogun

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Parents of girl in Trinity Guy's disturbing skit land in police custody.

Parents of girl in Trinity Guy's disturbing skit land in police custody

Trinity Guy is an Ibadan-based prankster. [Channels TV]

Trinity Guy in police custody to answer questions on his skit involving a female minor

Trinity Guy is an Ibadan-based prankster. [Channels TV]

Trinity Guy remanded in prison following his controversial skit with minor

Tired and fed up

When will Nigerian prank content creators stop harassing women?