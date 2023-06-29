Police arrest 3 suspects for killing Naval officer in Ondo

It would be recalled that on Monday, June 26, 2023, some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums attacked Akingbohunmi after he had an argument with an Okada rider.

Following the attack, the late Naval officer was said to have been rushed to the hospital in the town, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.

A source in the town, who does not want to be mentioned, stated that the suspects were apprehended in various locations within and outside the town after the leaders of the community organised a search party to produce them.

The community leaders who visited the Naval School in Imeri ( where the deceased was attached), according to the community source, promised the school authorities that all the suspects would be produced within 24 hours.

The source disclosed that one of the suspects was apprehended on his way to Oka Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state while trekking to the town to escape arrest, and the other was arrested in his house where he was hiding.

Disclosing the arrest of the three suspects, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said the police from the command were still on the trail of three others involved in the dastardly act.