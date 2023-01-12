Police arrest 3 suspects for kidnapping 6-year old girl, demanding N2m ransom

He said that the three suspects were Abdulrazak Ibrahim, Aliyu Salisu, and Mohammed Ibrahim, all in their 19 years of age.

According to him, the suspects conspired and kidnapped their six-year old victim, Fatima Abubakar, from Bachirawa quarters, Kano state on Jan. 6.

He revealed that the suspects whisked their victim to Katsina State and demanded for N2 million ransom from her parents.

“When we received the information, the police detectives immediately swung into action and one of the suspects, Aliyu Salisu, was arrested in the process of receiving the ransom.

“During the investigation, other members of the syndicate were equally arrested and the victim was rescued unhurt ,” he said