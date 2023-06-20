ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 3 suspects after hospital claimed dog stole baby's placenta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The health workers who took the delivery of the baby failed to provide the placenta of the newborn.

The hospital officials claimed a dog entered the facility and stole the baby's placenta (image used for illustration) [Grisha Bruev/Shutterstock]
The hospital officials claimed a dog entered the facility and stole the baby's placenta (image used for illustration) [Grisha Bruev/Shutterstock]

The Police Command's Public Relations Officer, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, made this known while speaking with the newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

Odunlami-Omisanya explained that the three people were arrested after the 23-year-old father of the newborn baby, Tunde Ijanusi, made a complaint of the incident at the Emure-Ile Police Division H.

The police spokesperson said that the 19-year-old nursing mother gave birth to a baby girl on June 15 at the health center and when the father of the baby asked for the placenta, the nurse and her assistant could not produce it.

"So, it is the case of more of negligence of duty and the nurse, health assistant and security were invited by the police and currently the case is being handled at the Emure-Ile division," Odunlami-Omisanya said.

Speaking with the newsmen, the father of the baby, Ijanusi, said that he was worried after health workers who took the delivery failed to give them the placenta of the newborn in line with tradition.

Also speaking, the paternal grandmother of the baby, Funmilayo Ijanusi, said that the report by the hospital officials that a dog entered the facility and stole away with the placenta was unacceptable.

She said that the personnel of the health centre had attempted to persuade the family to let go of the matter offering to discharge the mother of the baby without collecting any money.

"The importance of the placenta to the family according to some community elders is enormous. And the placenta tells more about the child's glory hence dangerous to be in the wrong hands," the grandmother said.

