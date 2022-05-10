RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 3 robbers after invading company to steal industrial batteries

Damilare Famuyiwa

Three middle-aged men have landed in the police net after stealing three industrial batteries in an engineering company with the use of a gun.

Operatives of Ogun Police Command, have arrested three robbery suspects, Shadrach Blessing, Edibo Peter, and Osuwgu Oyebuchi after they invaded Ruthfort Service Limited, a company situated at Ikorodu Sagamu road in Ogijo area of the state.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspects, after invading the company on Saturday, May 7, 2022, stole four industrial batteries.

According to the police spokesperson, the robbers were able to cart away the industrial batteries after subduing the security guard at a gunpoint.

Oyeyemi further revealed that following a distress call, DPO Ogijo division, CSP Onatufeh Umoh quickly led his men to the crime scene and gave them a hot chase.

The statement read, “The robbers who gained access to the company’s at about 2:45 am through the fence pointed guns at the security man on duty after cutting the security wire and ordered him to lie face down while they removed four industrial batteries.

“On receiving the distress call, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Onatufeh Umoh, quickly led his patrol team to the scene where the robbers who have already escaped to the street were chased in collaboration with members of public and apprehended three amongst them, while others escaped.

“Recovered from them are the four industrial batteries.”

Having been briefed about the incident, Ogun State commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole ordered that the suspects should be immediately transferred to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

