Police arrest 3 robbers after invading company to steal industrial batteries

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspects, after invading the company on Saturday, May 7, 2022, stole four industrial batteries.

According to the police spokesperson, the robbers were able to cart away the industrial batteries after subduing the security guard at a gunpoint.

Oyeyemi further revealed that following a distress call, DPO Ogijo division, CSP Onatufeh Umoh quickly led his men to the crime scene and gave them a hot chase.

The statement read, “The robbers who gained access to the company’s at about 2:45 am through the fence pointed guns at the security man on duty after cutting the security wire and ordered him to lie face down while they removed four industrial batteries.

“On receiving the distress call, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Onatufeh Umoh, quickly led his patrol team to the scene where the robbers who have already escaped to the street were chased in collaboration with members of public and apprehended three amongst them, while others escaped.

“Recovered from them are the four industrial batteries.”