Recall that last week a video went viral on the internet involving a woman being assaulted and stripped naked for allegedly sleeping with one of the assaulter's husband.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters in the state, the commissioner of police, Rabiu Ladodo, explained that the victim in the video was invited by one Ifeanyi Azotani to his house where his wife and her niece bumped into them and later stripped the victim naked.

The commissioner added that the suspects beat the victim and also made monetary demand from her in order not to release her video online.

The suspects, however, confessed to the crimes but denied releasing the video. They claimed that it was a third party that collected the video from them on the day of the incident that released it.

Ladodo said the suspects would be charged to court soon.