The suspects, Aisu Anago, Muritala Alubarika, and Noah Joel, were arrested at Atan motor park in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a report filed by one Mrs. Taye Olotu.

Olotu explained to the police that earlier in February, she boarded a vehicle and was robbed halfway through the journey by the occupants before she was pushed out of the vehicle.

She added that she came across the same robbers who were calling passengers to the same vehicle. This prompted her to notify the police officers on patrol around the area.

"A search was conducted on them and a cutlass and a rope which they always use to tie their victims before dispossessing them of their properties were recovered.

"They admitted being the gang that robbed the complainant earlier in the month of the sum of N100,000," the PPRO said.

Oyeyemi added that the state commissioner of police has ordered for the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Robbery unit for discreet investigation.