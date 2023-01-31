Police arrest 3-night guards for gang-r*ping lady for 4 hours

The alleged rapists, who were paraded before journalists alongside other suspects in the state command headquarters in the Eleyele area of Oyo, were said to have accosted the said victim, who went to visit her friend at Alakia, Ibadan, the state capital.

According to Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, the suspects took turns raping the lady.

“In a rather twisted turn of events, the young lady, having been dispossessed of her mobile phone, was whisked to another desolate spot, where she was held till about 01.25 am the next day.

“In furtherance of the above, the three guards took turns to have unlawful carnal knowledge of the young lady and as well forced her to transfer money into a bank account before she was abandoned to her fate at the scene,” he added.

The police also paraded a 46-year-old man, Success Samuel, who was arrested over the alleged killing of a 65-year-old man, Moshood Orolade.

It was gathered that Orolade was murdered in cold blood on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his residence at Alakia in the Egbeda Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police spokesperson, the alleged killer and other suspects entered the residence of the victim with mortal and other weapons.