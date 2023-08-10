Police arrest 3 for killing Bauchi officer

It was gathered that the suspects murdered the policeman on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil stated that Magaji, a constable attached to Darazo Divisional Police Headquarters, was killed while on duty at Anguwar Abuja in Konkiyel village.

“The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the gruesome killing of a policeman in Konkiyel village of Darazo Local Government Area of the state.

“Police Constable Bala Magaji who was attached to Darazo Divisional Police Headquarters was attacked on July 25, 2023, while on active official duty at Anguwar Abuja in Konkiyel village.

“The unfortunate incident led to a painstaking investigation by the command to unravel the circumstances that surrounded the death of the officer.

“Consequently, three suspects were arrested during the investigation. They are Aminu Mohammed aka Kangado, (35) of Anguwar Sarkin Baka Konkiyel village (the principal suspect and Abdullahi Abubakar aka Duna (23) of Bakin Kasuwa; Konkiyel village. Balarabe Abubakar (34) and six others are still at large,” Wakil was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to Wakil, the suspects confessed to killing the policeman with a machete and sticks.

“One of the suspects, Aminu Mohammed, in his confession narrated that they took advantage of the dark hour and stabbed the officer multiple times in the back with a machete, while other accomplices used stones and sticks and hit the officer on the head.

“As a result, he sustained multiple injuries and lost blood. The officer was immediately evacuated to the General Hospital Darazo where he was certified dead by a medical doctor,” he added.