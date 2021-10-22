He named the three suspects arrested for beating one Tunji George to death as Felix Sunday, Shomuye Musa and Oluwatobi Michael.

The PPRO said that the suspects were arrested following a report by one Bola George, who reported at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, that her brother was alleged to have stolen an iPhone6 at Keke Hotel, Ota.

He added that consequent upon which the deceased was tied with rope in the hotel and tortured to death.

Oyeyemi explained further that having realised that the victim was about giving up the ghost, the suspects quickly rushed him to a hospital, but the victim died before they got to the hospital.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele job, mobilised his men and moved to the scene, where two of the suspects were apprehended.

“While the remaining one was arrested in the hotel where the did was done.

“On interrogation, the suspects informed the police that they strongly suspected the deceased as the person who stole the iPhone6.

“However, in order to recover the said phone from him, they decided to torture him not knowing that it will result to his death.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary Ota for autopsy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.