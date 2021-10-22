RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 3 for allegedly exhuming corpse in Ogun

The suspects were arrested while exhuming the corpse of one late Segun Taiwo, which was buried six months ago.

Nigerian police officers

The Ogun Police Command said it had arrested three suspects while exhuming a corpse for ritual purpose at Abule Sikiru area of Sabo, Abeokuta.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the suspects were arrested at about 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday following a distress call.

Oyeyemi noted that the three suspects; Sunday Aregbede, Salisu Mamud and Bosere Rasaq, were arrested while exhuming the corpse of one late Segun Taiwo, which was buried six months ago.

Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ilupeju Division, SP Mustapha Opawoye, quickly led his men to the scene where the suspects were apprehended with the help of members of the community with already exhumed corpse.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects exhumed the corpse in order to use part of it for money making ritual,” he said.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation with the view to charge the suspects to court as soon as possible.

