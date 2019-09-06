The Plateau Police Command has arrested 26 suspects that committed various degrees of crimes, including illegal possession of fake currency worth N16 million.

Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, the Commissioner of Police in the state, said this when he paraded the suspects on Friday in Jos.

He said the suspects committed crimes ranging from culpable homicide, unlawful possession of fake currency, armed robbery, car theft, child trafficking and cultism.

“We have arrested 10 suspects from Langtang North local government area of the State who tortured, killed and buried in a shallow grave, one Nden Gungnim, whom they accused of being a wizard.

“We have two suspects in our custody over a case of unlawful possession of fake currency worth N16 million.

“Four suspects in a case of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving of stolen goods and three over criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

”One notorious cultist in a case of unlawful possession of firearms; five suspects in a case of criminal conspiracy and trafficking in person and one notorious cultist in a case of culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms are also in our custody,” he said.

Akinmoyede also disclosed that the command has put stringent measures in place to recove arms and ammunition, and called on citizens to be vigilant especially during the ember months.

He promised that the Command would intensify efforts to curb crime in the state.

“The ember months are here, the Command is resolved to cut down on crime in the State; we are down-strengthening the office personnel and deploying them to the field.

“There will be more visibility policing and better partnership with the public and we appeal to citizens to shun acts of extra-judicial killing by way of reprisal attacks.

“An offended party in a criminal matter should always bring his complaint before the Police for investigation and possible prosecution instead of taking laws into his own hands,” he said.