Police arrest 24 persons suspected to be involved in Monday’s cult shooting in Awka

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police said the arrested suspects have already made statements useful for investigations.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

The Police Command in Anambra says it has arrested no fewer than 24 suspected members of a cult group which allegedly is involved in a shooting incident in which two persons were killed on Monday.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

NAN reports that two Police officers accompanying a leader in one of the tricycle union units were killed instantly while the Union Leader was kidnapped by the gunmen who operated in a Sienna bus.

Report has it that a woman was also hit by stray bullet during the shooting incident which took place at Unizik Junction on the Awka axis of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Ikenga said the arrested suspects have already made statements useful for investigations.

The PPRO said the Police Commissioner in Anambra, Echeng Echeng, had ordered full response to the situation and assured that no stone would be left unturned until the culprits and their sponsors are exposed.

Ikenga urged residents of Anambra to be calm and vigilant and provide timely information that would help the operations of the force.

