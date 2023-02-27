Police arrest 23 people over electoral violence in Lagos

According to SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, the figure of arrested suspects may increase, as the command was still collating the number of suspects arrested in different divisions during the exercise.

“Collation of suspects arrested is ongoing. 23 suspects were arrested at the last count,” he added.

This development follows the earlier warning by the Force to citizens, especially social media influencers to stop circulating fake election results as it could heat up the polity.

The police said it had observed the spread or circulation of fake election results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The Police has perceived this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post election chaos. We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic and a disinformation.

“The Nigeria Police hereby warns those who are spreading these fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable,” a statement from the Force’s headquarters read.