The arrests were made at a secret wedding ceremony suspected to be between two women.

In a report by Accra based Starr FM, some traditional leaders and residents of the town had a tip off about the event and they informed the police.

The Police were, however, forced to grant the alleged lesbians bail due to the unavailability of a female cell at the station.

Chief of Obomeng Nana Effah Opinamang III confirmed on Kasapa FM on Monday that they heard the rumours of the lesbian wedding and mobilised the security team to the location to arrest the participants.

Recently, an office for a LGBTI advocacy group was ransacked by the police at Ashongman in Accra.

During the opening of the group’s previous office, it explained that there was a need for Ghanaians to respect human rights hence setting up a safe space for members.

The January 31 event was attended by representatives from the Australian and Danish Embassies and other EU delegates.