Asogwa Nnamdi, a 200 level student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka has reportedly been arrested Police operatives in Enugu State for allegedly killing one Chukwudi Mba, a 400 level student of the institution.

According to Punch, Nnamdi reportedly stabbed Mba to death during an argument over payment of an electricity bill given to their lodge.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu in a statement on Friday, August 2, 2019, said the suspect has been arrested and the police command in the state has commenced investigation into the incident.

He added that the police have not yet established the circumstances surrounding the murder which he said happened on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

He said, “The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has commenced a full-scale investigation into the alleged murder of a 400 level student of Public Administration of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, by a co-student in 200 level.

“On that day, the suspect, later identified as one Asogwa Nnamdi, alias Tiny of about 23 years old, a 200 level student of UNN, stabbed one Chukwudi Mba to death with a knife at their lodge, Alfred’s Lodge, Nsukka, over a yet-to-be established issue.

“The suspect stabbed the deceased Mba in the back. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later confirmed dead. The suspect has been arrested and is already helping the police investigation.”

The Police PRO also added that the state Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, has asked the police to carry out a thorough thorough investigation into the cause of the incident, adding that the body of the deceased has been deposited in a mortuary.