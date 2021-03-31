Mr Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police made this information available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

Usman said that on March 26, based on credible information, Police operatives attached to Kagara division arrested Danladi, 20-year old, of Kadaura village in the local government area.

He said that the suspect was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, one Zulai Lawal of same address over a misunderstanding in which he beat the victim to coma and she later died.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have beaten the victim due to a mere argument and she fell unconscious.

‘’She was rushed to the general hospital at Wushishi where she was confirmed dead,’’ Usman said.

The commissioner added that investigation had commenced and the suspect would be charged to court as soon as it was completed.