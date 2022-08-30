Police arrest 2 vigilantes, 1 other over alleged rape in Bauchi

The Spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil confirmed the arrests in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the Ningi Police Division was alerted by the husband of the woman on the incident.

Wakil said that the two suspects, Lawali Sule and Babangida Shehu, both members of the vigilance group in Dogon-ruwa village, were later arrested by detectives.

He said that the incident occurred on Aug. 25, at about 2 am, when the two suspects conspired among themselves and stormed the woman’s matrimonial home armed with Dane guns.

The spokesman alleged that the vigilantes asked of her husband, who was not at home at the time, threatened her with the guns and had carnal knowledge of her.

Wakil said that the victim was evacuated to General Hospital Ningi for medical examination, where it was confirmed that there was penetration.

He added that during investigation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime.

Wakil said that the two guns were recovered from the suspects as exhibit.

Meanwhile, the command has arrested one Mato Yohannah, 27, suspected of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl in Jimbin village, Ganjuwa local government area.

According to Wakil, the suspect had confessed that it was the second time he raped a minor.