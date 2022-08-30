RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 vigilantes, 1 other over alleged rape in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command Bauchi State has arrested two vigilantes suspected of raping a housewife at gunpoint in Dogon-ruwa village, Ningi Local Government area of the state.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

The command also said it arrested another suspect who sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl in Jimbin village, Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

The Spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil confirmed the arrests in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the Ningi Police Division was alerted by the husband of the woman on the incident.

Wakil said that the two suspects, Lawali Sule and Babangida Shehu, both members of the vigilance group in Dogon-ruwa village, were later arrested by detectives.

He said that the incident occurred on Aug. 25, at about 2 am, when the two suspects conspired among themselves and stormed the woman’s matrimonial home armed with Dane guns.

The spokesman alleged that the vigilantes asked of her husband, who was not at home at the time, threatened her with the guns and had carnal knowledge of her.

Wakil said that the victim was evacuated to General Hospital Ningi for medical examination, where it was confirmed that there was penetration.

He added that during investigation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime.

Wakil said that the two guns were recovered from the suspects as exhibit.

Meanwhile, the command has arrested one Mato Yohannah, 27, suspected of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl in Jimbin village, Ganjuwa local government area.

According to Wakil, the suspect had confessed that it was the second time he raped a minor.

The command spokesman said that the three suspects would be prosecuted to ensure justice for the victims.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kuje jailbreak: Court denies Abba Kyari bail

Kuje jailbreak: Court denies Abba Kyari bail

Abia: Ikpeazu’s wife rescues widow attacked for alleged witchcraft

Abia: Ikpeazu’s wife rescues widow attacked for alleged witchcraft

Monkey pox: People with unexplained rashes should visit medical centre immediately

Monkey pox: People with unexplained rashes should visit medical centre immediately

Indefinite strike: ASUU dissatisfied with FG’s response to demands – Osodeke

Indefinite strike: ASUU dissatisfied with FG’s response to demands – Osodeke

Ekiti govt approves diasporians livestock farm

Ekiti govt approves diasporians livestock farm

Bello, Shetima discuss strategies for APC's victory in 2023

Bello, Shetima discuss strategies for APC's victory in 2023

No hope for students as ASUU declares comprehensive, indefinite strike

No hope for students as ASUU declares comprehensive, indefinite strike

FG plans to spend N19.76trn in 2023

FG plans to spend N19.76trn in 2023

2023: South-South group drums support for Tinubu/Shettima

2023: South-South group drums support for Tinubu/Shettima

Trending

A file photo of a police car on the road

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

Pastor Jerry Eze.

CNN acknowledges Pastor Jerry Eze YouTube Prayer channel as a global movement

Mildred Ebuka. [ThePunch]

17-year-old girl found in Bauchi hours after going missing in Lagos

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police confirm killing of Lagos Park leader in Mile-12