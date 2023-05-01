The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing 26 water tanks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The two tanks and seven other tanks were recovered from the suspects.

Police have identified the owners of the tanks [Vanguard]
The suspects, Chiegeonu Eze, 22, and Obinna Ezeugwu, 23, were arrested on April 23.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday in Enugu.

He said that the duo, who specialised in stealing water tanks from construction sites in the community, were arrested while attempting to steal two tanks from a site.

"The two tanks and seven other tanks were recovered from them, while their confessional statements led to further recovery of 17 other tanks from one of their receivers," he said.

Ndukwe added that the owners of the tanks have been identified, while the suspects would be charged to court.

