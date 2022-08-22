Police arrest 2 suspects for robbery, recover fire arms in Enugu

Ndukwe said police operatives at 9th Mile Division arrested one Chidera Thompson on Aug. 18, at about 4:30p.m in Enugu.

“The police recovered one locally-fabricated cut-to-size gun, one dagger, two kitchen knives, one hammer and one black beret bearing the insignia of Black Axe confraternity from him,” the police spokesman said.

He added that police operatives at Ikirike Division in synergy with the Neighbourhood Watch Group, on Aug. 16 at about 3p.m. arrested another suspected armed robbery and cultist, Chidiebere Onuoha.

Ndukwe explained that the arrest followed a distress call about the nefarious activities of the suspect within Topland area of Awkunanaw in Enugu.

“One locally-made pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from him.

“He confessed to being a member of Junior Vikings Confraternity, where he is known as ‘Aso Sure Boy’, and a retired Point 1 (leader) of the cult group.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court once ongoing investigations at the Anti-Cultism Squad of the command are concluded,” the command spokesman said.