RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 suspects for robbery, recover fire arms in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested two suspects for alleged armed robbery and cultism and recovered arms from them.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said police operatives at 9th Mile Division arrested one Chidera Thompson on Aug. 18, at about 4:30p.m in Enugu.

“The police recovered one locally-fabricated cut-to-size gun, one dagger, two kitchen knives, one hammer and one black beret bearing the insignia of Black Axe confraternity from him,” the police spokesman said.

He added that police operatives at Ikirike Division in synergy with the Neighbourhood Watch Group, on Aug. 16 at about 3p.m. arrested another suspected armed robbery and cultist, Chidiebere Onuoha.

Ndukwe explained that the arrest followed a distress call about the nefarious activities of the suspect within Topland area of Awkunanaw in Enugu.

“One locally-made pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from him.

“He confessed to being a member of Junior Vikings Confraternity, where he is known as ‘Aso Sure Boy’, and a retired Point 1 (leader) of the cult group.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court once ongoing investigations at the Anti-Cultism Squad of the command are concluded,” the command spokesman said.

Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abubakar Lawal, urged residents to always provide credible information and intelligence, to rid the state of unrepentant criminal elements.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election will not be based on connections – Peter Obi

2023 election will not be based on connections – Peter Obi

Commercial motorcyclists urge FG to cancel proposed ban on commercial motorcycles

Commercial motorcyclists urge FG to cancel proposed ban on commercial motorcycles

ASUU Strike: Students call for PPP to fund universities, recount losses

ASUU Strike: Students call for PPP to fund universities, recount losses

NBA conference: Tinubu absent as Peter Obi, Atiku give speeches

NBA conference: Tinubu absent as Peter Obi, Atiku give speeches

We must save the soul of Nigeria - Chimamanda

We must save the soul of Nigeria - Chimamanda

Police decorates 18 promoted officers in Sokoto

Police decorates 18 promoted officers in Sokoto

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

Osun Election Tribunal grants Oyetola, APC access to election’s materials

Osun Election Tribunal grants Oyetola, APC access to election’s materials

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

Trending

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

Police carry dead body

Ghanaian farmer ties wife's hands, beat her to death for refusing to give 'raw sex'

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police. [Twitter:UncleDeji]

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police

Saurath Mela or Sabhagachhi

9-day groom market where women go to buy bachelors