Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers in Bayelsa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were arrested at Adagbabiri while planning to kidnap a resident of the community.

Men of the Nigerian police force (Ilustration)
Men of the Nigerian police force (Ilustration)

Operatives of Divisional Police Station, Sagbama, and community youths and vigilante of Adagbabiri community of Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa, have arrested two suspected kidnappers.

The suspects were: Odulima Igbogiri of Okogbie community and Moses Joshua of Ahoada Town, both in Ahoada West LGA of Rivers.

They were both arrested at Adagbabiri while planning to kidnap a resident of the community.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday by the spokesperson of the command, SP Asinmi Butswait.

He said the suspects stabbed two policemen and a youth, while resisting arrest.

He, however, said the injured officers were responding to treatment at the Sagbama General hospital.

Butswait said the suspects were being interrogated, while thorough investigations were ongoing.

