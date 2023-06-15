Police arrest 2 suspected cultists in Lagos

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the suspects, (names withheld), were arrested before they would execute their plans of killing some members of their rival group, Aiye confraternity.

He said that the suspects were arrested at Mushin Bus Stop by Olosan police operatives, Mushin, with one locally made pistol.

He said that they allegedly confessed to be members of Eiye confraternity, terrorising Abattoirs in Agege area.

The image maker said that the suspects confessed further that the gun was purchased at Mushin for the purpose of revenging the death of one of their members, who was kill by Aiye members in Abattoir, Agege.

Hundeyin said that the arrest of the suspects saved the area of another crisis as there would have been another bloody clash between the two rival groups.

He warned that the police would not tolerate any form of cult activities in the state.