Police arrest 2 suspected cultists in Lagos, recover firearm

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested two suspected cultists in the state and recovered firearm from them.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
He said that the suspected cultists were arrested on Sept. 23 at about 6.30 p.m. during a routine police patrol by detectives from Badagry division.

The PPRO said that the police team was suspicious of the suspects’ movement within Ajara community and launched an attack on them, while other members of the gang took to their heels upon sighting the operatives.

“After a thorough search of the suspects, a locally-made double-barreled pistol, nine live cartridges, charms and weed suspected to be Indian hemp were found in their possession.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects are members of Eiye Confraternity in Badagry and environs.

“Efforts are in place to unravel more details about their activities and source of the firearm,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the suspects would be arraigned upon conclusion of investigation.

