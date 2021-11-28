RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 suspected armed robbers, recover arms in Delta

The patrol team was on a stop and search duty on the NPA Expressway, Warri, when they accosted the three suspects.

Nigerian police officers at work. (Newscastars)
The Police Command in Delta has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered ammunition from them.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

Edafe identified the suspects as Yusuf Ibrahim and Hashimu Garba, adding that the two were nabbed on Nov. 26 by the Anti-Crime Patrol Team attached to Ekpan Police Station in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the patrol team was on a stop and search duty on the NPA Expressway, Warri, when they accosted the three suspects, with one currently at large.

“On Nov. 26, at about 2315 hours, Anti-Crime Patrol Team attached to Ekpan Police Station while on visibility patrol/stop and search duty flagged down a motorcycle with three occupants by Benjones in Hausa Market on the NPA Expressway, Warri.

“The suspects alighted from the motorcycle and one of them surprisingly shot at the patrol team and the team returned same.

“During the gun duel, one of the suspects Ibrahim, age 27, was shot on his left foot.

“He was consequently arrested alongside the rider of the motorcycle, one Garba, aged 30, while the third suspect escaped,” he said.

Edafe said that exhibits recovered from them included: one cut-to-size locally-made single-barrel gun, three live cartridges and two expended cartridges.

He said that the command had launched manhunt for the fleeing suspect.

