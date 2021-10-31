Police arrest 2 robbery suspects in Ogun

Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement issued at Ota, Ogun State on Sunday that the two suspects were arrested on Oct.30.

He said they were arrested after the police received a distress call at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters at about 3 a.m. that robbers had invaded the company and holding the security men there hostage.

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Bamidele Job mobilised his men and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums who had stolen two industrial batteries took to flight, but they were hotly chased and two of them were apprehended,’’ he stated.

DSP Oyeyemi stated that two industrial batteries, a toy gun which they used to instill fear in the security men and two knives, were recovered from the duo.