ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, drug peddler in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Police Command has announced the arrest of two suspected armed robbers and a drug peddler in Kaugama and Taura Local Government Areas of the state.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that the suspects were arrested on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Shiisu said the two suspected armed robbers were arrested by a combined team of police personnel, hunters and vigilance group members.

He said that the suspects robbed their victims between Marke and Sundum villages in Kaugama local government area.

“The hoodlums blocked the road and robbed the traders of their valuables who were coming back from the weekly Gujungu market,” he added.

He explained that the suspects, aged 20 and 22 and residents of Marke village in Jail LGA were traced and arrested in possession of cutlasses and sticks.

According to him, during interrogation the suspects confessed that they used to block the road and rob traders on weekly basis.

In a related development, Shiisu said the command acting on credible intelligence information, raided Taura Bakin Rafi blackspot in the area and arrested a drug dealer.

He said that the suspect, aged 25 and resident of Malamawar Taura, was nabbed with 50 pieces of Exol tablet, 40 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and three sachets of Diazepam tablets.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Emmanuel Ekot commended the effort of the officers and directed that the cases be investigated discreetly by the command Criminal Investigation Department.

The CP tasked the officers to ensure that other fleeing suspects and receivers of stolen items are arrested.

Ekot enjoined the peace loving citizens of the state to continue to volunteer credible information to the police to facilitate the arrest and prosecution of criminal elements.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I’ll restructure Kwara – NNPP guber candidate

I’ll restructure Kwara – NNPP guber candidate

Biden to visit Poland after Ukraine trip

Biden to visit Poland after Ukraine trip

2023 Elections: INEC, transport unions sign MoU in Bauchi – REC

2023 Elections: INEC, transport unions sign MoU in Bauchi – REC

2023 Elections: US warns citizens to avoid rallies and keep low profile

2023 Elections: US warns citizens to avoid rallies and keep low profile

INEC reassures Nigerians, International Community of free, fair, credible general election

INEC reassures Nigerians, International Community of free, fair, credible general election

Tinubu will remove corruption in public sector, reposition Nigeria – Entrepreneur

Tinubu will remove corruption in public sector, reposition Nigeria – Entrepreneur

2023 Elections: Endorsement of Obi sacrosanct, says Pan Niger Delta Forum

2023 Elections: Endorsement of Obi sacrosanct, says Pan Niger Delta Forum

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls

ADC adopts Peter Obi as its presidential candidate

ADC adopts Peter Obi as its presidential candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor dies on 25th day of 40-day fasting to break Jesus’ record

Pastor dies on 25th day of 40-day fasting to break Jesus' record

Pastor Sally praying at Kenya's National Prayer Service

Female pastor collapses on live TV right after praying against corruption (video)

Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for impregnating 2 teenage sisters

Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for impregnating 2 teenage sisters

Soldiers burn down Police station to avenge colleague’s d*ath

Soldiers burn down Police station to avenge colleague’s d*ath