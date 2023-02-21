Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, drug peddler in Jigawa

Shiisu said the two suspected armed robbers were arrested by a combined team of police personnel, hunters and vigilance group members.

He said that the suspects robbed their victims between Marke and Sundum villages in Kaugama local government area.

“The hoodlums blocked the road and robbed the traders of their valuables who were coming back from the weekly Gujungu market,” he added.

He explained that the suspects, aged 20 and 22 and residents of Marke village in Jail LGA were traced and arrested in possession of cutlasses and sticks.

According to him, during interrogation the suspects confessed that they used to block the road and rob traders on weekly basis.

In a related development, Shiisu said the command acting on credible intelligence information, raided Taura Bakin Rafi blackspot in the area and arrested a drug dealer.

He said that the suspect, aged 25 and resident of Malamawar Taura, was nabbed with 50 pieces of Exol tablet, 40 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and three sachets of Diazepam tablets.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Emmanuel Ekot commended the effort of the officers and directed that the cases be investigated discreetly by the command Criminal Investigation Department.

The CP tasked the officers to ensure that other fleeing suspects and receivers of stolen items are arrested.