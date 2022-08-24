RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 'one chance' robbery suspects in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Lagos State have arrested two suspected “one-chance’’ robbers, a 21-year-old and a 25-year-old in Surulere area of the state.

Police arrest 2 'one chance' robbery suspects in Lagos. [Twitter:@LagosPoliceNG]
Police arrest 2 'one chance' robbery suspects in Lagos. [Twitter:@LagosPoliceNG]

He stated that police operatives arrested the suspects, who were notorious for operating on Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere.

“The duo was arrested following a distress call by a victim shortly after he was dispossessed of his phone and other valuables.

“Recovered from the suspects are two mobile phones, two SIM cards, one Sterling Bank ATM card, one UBA cheque booklet belonging to one Ugochukwu,’’ he stated.

According to him, a brand new tricycle with registration number LSD 360 QN used by the gang was also recovered.

He assured that the suspects would be arraigned after thorough investigation.

Hundeyin advised Lagos residents to be vigilant and keen-eyed always, especially when boarding public vehicles.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 UNILORIN students win Global Shapers’ climate action grants

3 UNILORIN students win Global Shapers’ climate action grants

FG appeals to Canadian Govt to remove stringent conditions on visa

FG appeals to Canadian Govt to remove stringent conditions on visa

Nigerian youths exceptional, equal to their foreign counterparts - Minister

Nigerian youths exceptional, equal to their foreign counterparts - Minister

Gov Soludo mourns Anambra lawmaker who died in South Africa

Gov Soludo mourns Anambra lawmaker who died in South Africa

FEC approves N43.6bn for road projects in Northeast

FEC approves N43.6bn for road projects in Northeast

Sanwo-Olu flags off central food security hub in Epe

Sanwo-Olu flags off central food security hub in Epe

Calabar/Itu Road: Communities demand compensation or no work

Calabar/Itu Road: Communities demand compensation or no work

IPOB says keeping corpses for over 3 days causes moral decadence in Igboland

IPOB says keeping corpses for over 3 days causes moral decadence in Igboland

FG says it’ll be insensitive to resume Abuja-Kaduna train operations now

FG says it’ll be insensitive to resume Abuja-Kaduna train operations now

Trending

Saurath Mela or Sabhagachhi

9-day groom market where women go to buy bachelors

Police carry dead body

Ghanaian farmer ties wife's hands, beat her to death for refusing to give 'raw sex'

Syringe and blood

15-year-old girl injects herself with boyfriend’s HIV-positive blood ‘to prove love’

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police. [Twitter:UncleDeji]

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police