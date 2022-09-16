Police arrest 2 men while gang-r*ping Lagos dancer in their car

The suspects, according to Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, raped a 21-year-old dancer inside a Nissan Almera 2017 model car at the Alausa Business District, in the Ikeja area of the state.

In a statement in which Hundeyin disclosed the suspects’ arrest, the police spokesperson said the RRS officials caught Barry and Omega as they were raping the dancer in the vehicle.

“Officials of the Rapid Response Squad, early Saturday morning arrested two men for allegedly raping a 21-year-old dancer inside a Nissan Almera 2017 model in Alausa Business District, Ikeja.

“The suspects, Solomon Barry, and Bright Omega, were caught in the act around 3am on Saturday. The RRS officers, who were on patrol at the Alausa Business District stopped to check a parked black Nissan Almera at M.K.O Abiola Gardens Road, Alausa, when they noticed the alleged rape ongoing.

“On a closer look, the officers observed that the lady was unconscious and not responding to police instructions. The officers promptly rounded up the suspects and urgently drove the lady to RRS headquarters for medical attention where she regained consciousness.

”Investigation revealed that the lady met the suspects at a club around Ikeja Shopping Mall, Alausa, and then consented to driving around town and lodging in a hotel,” the statement read.