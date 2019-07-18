Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of two kidnap suspects who kept their 19-year-old victim, Matthew Isichei Chukwuebuka in captivity for nine days without being fed.

According to Punch, the suspects, Thoa Akorede and Alhaji Muhibudeen Akorede, were arrested by men of the command in Ibadan, Oyo State on July 4, 2019.

Explaining how the suspects were arrested, DSP Bala Elkana, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command said “The operatives, with the support of the Technical Intelligence Unit, acted on credible intelligence and arrested two suspects in Ibadan namely: Thoa Akorede and Alhaji Muhibudeen Akorede.

“The victim, one Matthew Isichei Chukwuebuka, 19, was rescued. The victim had been in their custody for a period of nine days without being fed.

“In his statement, the victim stated that he was called on his mobile phone and abducted, adding that he did not know how he got to Ibadan, but on arrival, he was given something to eat from a black pot and he lost his senses and was ordered to surrender his phone.”

Elkana said the suspects programmed Chukwuebuka’s phone to reject incoming calls except one line they were using to negotiate the ransom for his release.

“The victim said they collected all the money on him and were demanding more. He was taken to an ATM point, where the sum of N10,000 was withdrawn from his account. The abductors demanded the sum of N30m ransom from Chukwuebuka’s family to be paid into his bank account.

Elkana said that the suspects have been charged to court while the Chukwuebuka has since been reunited with his family.