The suspects, on February 9, abducted the woman and took her to Quararafa Quarters, Wadata, where they raped and robbed her of a phone and N2,000.

Benue state commissioner of police, Omololu Bishi, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects have confessed to the crime.

While answering questions from journalists, one of the suspects, Joseph, confessed, "It was me and one of my friends (at large) that raped her. It was the devil's work."

Iorwa, however, denied his involvement in the crime stressing that he was only handed a phone by Joseph to sell which he sold for N20,000 and was rewarded with N2000.

The CP further explained that the suspects were arrested alongside several others in different locations for cultism and armed robbery.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include locally-fabricated pistols, live cartridges, live ammunition, knives and mobile phones.