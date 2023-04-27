The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

In Benue, police arrest 2 for burying elderly man accused of witchcraft alive

Bayo Wahab

Some angry youths buried the elderly man named Ihwakaa Ikyve alive after accusing him of witchcraft.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

Recommended articles

Catherine Anene, the police spokesperson in the state made this known to reporters on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Makurdi.

According to Anene, the incident happened at Ikyve, a community in Konshisha Local Government of the state.

She disclosed that some angry youths buried the elderly man named Ihwakaa Ikyve alive after accusing him of witchcraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An elderly man was buried alive because it was alleged that he sent lightning to his two sons and wife. One of the sons was just two-month-old, she said.

The deceased were reportedly struck by lightning following a rainstorm in the area, but after the incident on Sunday, April 23, 2023, some youths claimed the elderly man was responsible for the deaths, saying he sent lightning to kill his own family.

They alleged that the man was notorious for harming people with witchcraft.

“The irate youth went and buried him alive and he died in the grave before he was rescued. Police are investigating the incident. We have arrested two people already,” the police spokesperson said.

A resident of the community who also confirmed the incident to PremiumTimes said after the lightning killed three people in the community, the youths accosted the old man and buried him alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the man had died before the police arrived to exhume his body from the grave.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

Nigerian students fleeing Sudan are reportedly stranded in desert

Nigerian students fleeing Sudan are reportedly stranded in desert

I have the capacity to unite Nigeria – Orji Uzor Kalu

I have the capacity to unite Nigeria – Orji Uzor Kalu

UN registers more than 1,000 Sudanese refugee families in Chad

UN registers more than 1,000 Sudanese refugee families in Chad

Supreme Court issues new order on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Supreme Court issues new order on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Tinubu will make Nigeria economic capital of Africa – Traditional ruler

Tinubu will make Nigeria economic capital of Africa – Traditional ruler

I am in shock over murder of APGA chieftain — Nweke

I am in shock over murder of APGA chieftain — Nweke

Landlord docked for alleged forceful eviction of tenant

Landlord docked for alleged forceful eviction of tenant

Pulse Sports

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mob stones keke rider to d*ath for k*lling his passenger

Mob stones keke rider to d*ath for k*lling his passenger

Super glue

Super glue shortage reportedly hits Techiman due to high patronage by youth for inhalation

Hippopotamus kills pregnant woman in Benue

Hippopotamus k*lls pregnant woman in Benue

Man st*bs neighbour to d*ath over parking space in Lagos

Man st*bs neighbour to d*ath over parking space in Lagos