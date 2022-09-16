RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested two men – Solomon Barry, 37, and Bright Omega, 36 – for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman in Ikeja, Lagos.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in the statement he issued on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that the officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested the duo early Saturday morning inside a Nissan Almera 2017 model in Alausa Business District, Ikeja.

“The suspects were caught in the act raping the woman around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

“The RRS officers, who were on patrol stopped to check a parked black Nissan Almera at M.K.O Abiola Gardens Road, Alausa, when they noticed the alleged rape ongoing.

“On a closer look, the officers observed that the lady was unconscious and not responding to police instructions.

“The officers promptly rounded up the suspects and urgently drove the lady to RRS Headquarters for medical attention where she regained consciousness,” he said.

Hundeyin said that investigation revealed that the lady, who is a dancer, met the suspects at a club around Ikeja Shopping Mall, Alausa, and then consented to driving around town and lodging in a hotel.

He said that the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, acting on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has transferred the case to the Police Gender Unit, which is specialised in handling such cases.

