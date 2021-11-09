Police arrest 2 men for allegedly chopping-off each others wrists in Yobe.

Abdulkarim said the suspects, both aged 25, were believed to be members of criminal gangs in the area.

“The suspects were arrested after information reached the police at about 20:30 p.m. today, that they fought each other with cutlass and sticks, which turned out to be bloody.

“As a result, both suspects palms of the wrist of the left hands were chopped off.

“The reason of the fight is yet to be known because both suspects are unconscious and admitted at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Nguru for medical treatment,” he said.