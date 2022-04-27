Police arrest 2 cultists in Ogun, recover axes and charms

The clash was between rival cults, Eiye and Aiye confraternities at Elega-Iberekodo axis in Abeokuta, the state capital.

It was gathered that the clash which happened on Sunday, April 24, 2022, spread to many parts of Abeokuta, including Sokori, Akin-Olugbade, Iberekodo, among others.

Disclosing the suspects’ arrest, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said “they were arrested following a distress call received by SWAT operatives that a group was engaging in a supremacy battle with another rival cult at the Elega/Iberekodo axis of the Abeokuta metropolis.”

“Upon the distress call, the commander, SWAT, CSP Kalejaye Olanrewaju, quickly led his men to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the cultists ran in different directions, but were hotly chased and Habeeb Muideen was arrested at Iberekodo, while Ibrahim was apprehended at the Ajitadun area of the metropolis.

“The two suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at the SWAT office to determine their roles in the clash which left one Eiye member dead,” he added.

Following their arrest, the police recovered battle axes and assorted charms from the suspects.