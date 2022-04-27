RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 cultists in Ogun, recover axes and charms

Damilare Famuyiwa

A rival clash between Eiye and Aiye confraternities in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, has left one person dead, a development that has led to the arrest of two members of the groups.

Police operatives in Ogun, have arrested two cult members, Habeeb Muideen, aka Oko, and Ibrahim, aka Ayin, following a supremacy battle that led to the death of one person.

The clash was between rival cults, Eiye and Aiye confraternities at Elega-Iberekodo axis in Abeokuta, the state capital.

It was gathered that the clash which happened on Sunday, April 24, 2022, spread to many parts of Abeokuta, including Sokori, Akin-Olugbade, Iberekodo, among others.

Disclosing the suspects’ arrest, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said “they were arrested following a distress call received by SWAT operatives that a group was engaging in a supremacy battle with another rival cult at the Elega/Iberekodo axis of the Abeokuta metropolis.”

“Upon the distress call, the commander, SWAT, CSP Kalejaye Olanrewaju, quickly led his men to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the cultists ran in different directions, but were hotly chased and Habeeb Muideen was arrested at Iberekodo, while Ibrahim was apprehended at the Ajitadun area of the metropolis.

“The two suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at the SWAT office to determine their roles in the clash which left one Eiye member dead,” he added.

Following their arrest, the police recovered battle axes and assorted charms from the suspects.

Oyeyemi further stated that Ogun Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole had given a directive for the manhunt of the fleeing cult members.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

