Police arrest 2 armed robbery suspects, recover motorcycle, laptop, other items

Hundeyin said that the Ijora Badiya Division of the Command arrested the suspects after receiving tip-off on the location of the robbery.

“The suspects were arrested at about 2:15 p:m on Thursday, June 2, 2022, following credible information received by the police about an ongoing robbery on Apongbon Bridge, Ebute-Ero.

“The officers of Ijora Badia Division arrested the suspects while escaping with their loot after robbing some Lagosians.

“A third suspect, bearing arms, shot his way into escaping.”

The spokesman said that the items recovered from the suspects, who confessed to the crime, included “One bajaj motorcycle, one new LG plasma TV, 66 various items ordered online from Jumia, one HP Laptop, one bag of Honeywell flour and one iron cutter.

“The suspects, who confessed to have robbed at the same spot several times, are currently assisting the police in an ongoing investigation to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.”

He said that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, once again assures Lagosians that the command would continue to do everything operationally possible to ensure that crime and criminality have no place in the state.