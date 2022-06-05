RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 armed robbery suspects, recover motorcycle, laptop, other items

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested two armed robbery suspects: Mustapha Mohammed, 37, and Abdullahi Buba, 20, and recovered stolen items from them.

The suspects and some of the exhibits recovered from them. [NAN]
The suspects and some of the exhibits recovered from them. [NAN]

The spokesman for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Hundeyin said that the Ijora Badiya Division of the Command arrested the suspects after receiving tip-off on the location of the robbery.

“The suspects were arrested at about 2:15 p:m on Thursday, June 2, 2022, following credible information received by the police about an ongoing robbery on Apongbon Bridge, Ebute-Ero.

“The officers of Ijora Badia Division arrested the suspects while escaping with their loot after robbing some Lagosians.

“A third suspect, bearing arms, shot his way into escaping.”

The spokesman said that the items recovered from the suspects, who confessed to the crime, included “One bajaj motorcycle, one new LG plasma TV, 66 various items ordered online from Jumia, one HP Laptop, one bag of Honeywell flour and one iron cutter.

“The suspects, who confessed to have robbed at the same spot several times, are currently assisting the police in an ongoing investigation to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.”

He said that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, once again assures Lagosians that the command would continue to do everything operationally possible to ensure that crime and criminality have no place in the state.

According to him, the suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigations.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

President Buhari rejoices with Pastor Kumuyi at 81

President Buhari rejoices with Pastor Kumuyi at 81

Recruitment into Anambra civil service not a scam – Gov Soludo

Recruitment into Anambra civil service not a scam – Gov Soludo

Northern APC Govs are patriots worthy of honour – Tinubu

Northern APC Govs are patriots worthy of honour – Tinubu

Why FG may drop solar, consider gas as alternative power for ASCON D-G

Why FG may drop solar, consider gas as alternative power for ASCON D-G

NDLEA arrests physically challenged lady for drug trafficking in Imo

NDLEA arrests physically challenged lady for drug trafficking in Imo

Ondo attack: We will hunt down assailants, make them pay — Akeredolu

Ondo attack: We will hunt down assailants, make them pay — Akeredolu

I was misquoted, Tinubu's campaign DG, Shettima apologises to Osinbajo

I was misquoted, Tinubu's campaign DG, Shettima apologises to Osinbajo

APC files appeal as court orders statutory delegates to vote in primary

APC files appeal as court orders statutory delegates to vote in primary

Trending

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

2 Ghanaian teenagers in leaked sex tape take 20 lashes each at Wa-Naa’s palace

File photo

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death [Punch]

UPDATED: Man killed, burnt in Abuja over alleged blasphemy

UPDATED: Man killed, burnt in Abuja over alleged blasphemy