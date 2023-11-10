ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 2 armed robbers for stealing bitter kola in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects, who were also alleged to have raped the owner, confessed to the crimes, but blamed the devil for their actions.

The suspects blamed the devil for their actions [AgroFix]
The suspects blamed the devil for their actions [AgroFix]

The suspects, identified as Onyenachiya and Chigbo were said to have stolen bags of bitter kola, alongside phones, ATM cards, and money belonging to a yet-to-be-identified lady, who owned the bags.

In a video making the round on social media, the duo were also alleged to have raped the owner of the bags of bitter kola.

The video shows how the suspects were being interrogated by some people, while their pump action gun and the stolen bags of bitter kola were displayed.

Confessing to the crime, the suspects blamed the devil for their actions.

When contacted on the development on Thursday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said the command was aware of the video.

The command is aware of the video of two persons allegedly confessing to be criminals.

“I will reach out to the community people in the area to ascertain what happened. I have also escalated the information to the DPO in the area for necessary action,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

In a related development, two members of a robbery syndicate were nabbed for attacking a gold shop in Imo State.

The suspects were arrested during a gun duel that saw policemen killing one other suspect.

Disclosing the incident, the police spokesperson in Imo, Henry Okoye stated that the robbers carted away gold worth no less than ₦500 million, adding that they were given a hot chase following a distress call.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

