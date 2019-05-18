Police in Ogun State have reportedly arrested Kehinde Adeoye, a 19-year-old boy for allegedly killing his 17-year-old friend, Lukman Olawunmi with a voodoo ring in Agbado, Ogun State.

According to Saturday Punch, the deceased, Olawunmi had an issue with Adeoye, a welder apprentice over an umbrella and a sum of N200.

Olawunmi had reportedly brought an Umbrella to Adeoye for repairs about two weeks ago.

Punch reports that Adeoye collected N200 to repair the umbrella and promised to fix it the following day, but he failed to repair the umbrella while the owner kept disturbing Olawunmi.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, the deceased met with Adeoye asking him to return the money and the umbrella immediately.

According to Punch, Adeoye got enraged and put up a fight with Olawunmi during which he allegedly hit his 17-year-old friend with a voodoo ring.

Following the fight, Olawunmi was rushed to a private hospital in the community and was confirmed dead on arrival, while a police team from the Agbado Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Sunday Omonijo arrested Adeoye.

Punch reports that the deceased mother, Rasheedat was inconsolable as sympathizers visited the family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, to express their condolences.

A relative of the deceased, who identified himself as Femi described Olawunmi as a nice, friendly and honest boy.

“He was a very nice child. He was friendly and honest. His boss would give him money to keep for some days. Before that day was over, he would give the money to his mother to do business and make some profit. Then he would return the money to his boss when he was ready to use his money. The mother sells pepper and onions.”

Another sympathiser, who is an uncle to the deceased, Pastor Abiodun Gabriel said Olawunmi was an easy going boy saying he was shocked when he received the news of his death.

“He was the only child his mother had for my late younger brother. I learnt they were fighting over an umbrella and N200,” the pastor said.

Explaining what transpired between the two boys, Olawunmi’s boss, Solihu Bamgbade said he was at the shop when a man brought the umbrella for repairs, adding that he told Adeoye to fix it on time.

“Lukman (Olawunmi) started learning how to make cans last year and he was very brilliant. He was very friendly with customers. Two weeks ago, a man brought an umbrella to our shop for repairs. He charged the man N500. The man begged him that he could only afford N200 and he accepted it.

“I asked him when he started repairing umbrellas and he said he would give it to Kehinde (Adeoye). I warned Kehinde that he must do the work on time. When I saw Kehinde the next day, I asked him about the umbrella and he said he had not repaired it.

“Last Thursday, the man came for the umbrella and Lukman led him to Kehinde’s father’s shop. They did not meet him at the shop. That was the last I heard about the matter. I left Lukman in the shop around 6.30pm on Tuesday. I was on my way home when I received a call that he had been rushed to the hospital.”

However, during interrogation, Adeoye denied beating Olawunmi with a voodoo ring. He said the deceased slapped him first.

“We were close friends and we usually introduced customers to each other. The umbrella was the devil that caused all this. When I could not repair the umbrella, he came to our shop to collect it and the N200 he gave me. I told him to be patient and I promised to give him the money and the umbrella later that evening.

“He slapped me and I slapped him back. He fell and I poured water on him. I was the one who rushed him to hospital. I did not use anything to hit him. We were not fighting; we were playing.”

A doctor at the hospital, who gave his name as Dr Emmanuel, said Olawunmi was brought in dead, with a small cut on his lips, Punch reports.