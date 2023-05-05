The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 16-year-old boy for allegedly killing father

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police boss urged residents to support the police to secure the territory and ensure that people carry out their lawful businesses unhindered.

A rear view of a Nigerian police officer. (Businessday NG)

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the FCT, Haruna Garba, disclosed this at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja.

“It all happened when the suspect’s mother and father engaged themselves in a physical fight.

“The suspect took side with his mother and used mortar pestle and hit hard on the father’s head which eventually led to his death.

“The suspect will be arraigned in a juvenile court at the conclusion of investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Garba said the command’s anti-kidnapping outfit had in a clearance operation rescued 14 people, including the Village Head of Chida in Kwali Area Council, who were abducted on April 7.

According to him, 10 of the victims with mild symptoms of illnesses were treated in Abaji General Hospital and discharged to their families.

The CP said that eight others kidnapped from Lapai and Tunga Mallam villages in Niger on April 13, were also rescued by the team.

He said the victims were rescued unhurt and handed over to Ardo Galadima of Lapai Local Government Area.

Garba pledged the commitment of the command to sustain the ongoing onslaught against bandits in the FCT.

The CP, however, urged residents to support the police to secure the territory and ensure that people carry out their lawful businesses unhindered.

“The Police and other sister security agencies cannot do it all alone, it requires the support and cooperation of all law abiding citizens.

“Therefore, I wish to appeal to FCT residents to assist security agencies either by providing credible information that will defeat crime or by direct participation in the activity that will mitigate crime and criminality.

“It is only by working together as a team that the security challenges in the FCT can be conquered,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

