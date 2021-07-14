Police arrest 16 university students during cult initiation in Niger

”On July 7 at about 2100 hours, acting on a credible intelligence, Police operatives attached to Lapai Division arrested the suspects.

“They were arrested for being suspected members of Black Axe cult group at Gwaranyo lodge, State Low Cost area of Lapai while conducting their annual celebration in a room rented by one of the suspects.

“Items recovered during the celebration and initiation ceremony include one small axe, one Army trouser, one Army face cap, one pot soaked with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Others are one 15-litre jerrican containing concoction suspected to have been mixed with illicit drugs, two bottles of castello alcoholic drink and one MP3 radio player,” he said.