Operatives of the Delta Police Command have arrested a 15-year-old pupil of Osadenis Mix Secondary School, Asaba, for allegedly raping his schoolmate.

The victim, 14, went to the back of the school to urinate when three boys, including the arrested suspect, cornered and raped her.

Punch reports that the victim's screams attracted other students of the school and teachers who rushed to the scene to know what was happening.

Police say the victim's parents doesn't want to have a case. (IGP, Mohammed Adamu's image used for illustrative purpose) [This Day]

On their arrival at the scene, the policemen from ‘B’ Division, Asaba, were only able to make one arrest, as the other two male suspects escaped.

While confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said it happened on Monday, November 4, 2019.

Onovwakpoyeya added that while the state police command is waiting for the teachers to appear, the parents of the victim are saying that they don’t want any case.