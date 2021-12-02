RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 13 for allegedly vandalising Kano senator’s office

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Various dangerous weapons, two gallons of petrol, dried leaves, one GSM mobile phone and two ceiling fans from thee thugs.

Police arrest 13 for allegedly vandalising Kano senator’s office (Independent )
Police arrest 13 for allegedly vandalising Kano senator’s office (Independent )

The police command in Kano State said it had arrested 13 suspected thugs for allegedly vandalising office of Sen. Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North.

Recommended articles

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

“A report was received today that, thugs (Yan Daba) carrying dangerous weapons were attacking and vandalising the office of Sen. Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North, on Maiduguri Road, Kano,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, instructed teams of ”Operation Puff Adder” to move to the scene, restore normalcy and arrest the culprits.

He said that the teams immediately swung into action where they arrested 13 persons.

According to him, items recovered from them included various dangerous weapons, two gallons of petrol, dried leaves, one GSM mobile phone and two ceiling fans.

He further explained that normalcy had been restored and the situation already put under control.

“Investigation has commenced and suspects will be charged to court for prosecution upon completion of the investigation,” he said.

Haruna also said that in case of emergencies, the command could be via: 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271 or log into the “NPF Rescue Me” Application available on Play Store.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IGP says less than 10% of police officers have befitting barracks accommodation

IGP says less than 10% of police officers have befitting barracks accommodation

Buhari mourns former Senate President, Joseph Wayas

Buhari mourns former Senate President, Joseph Wayas

Obasanjo reacts to death of former Senate President Wayas

Obasanjo reacts to death of former Senate President Wayas

Federal High Court to begin Christmas vacation on Dec 20

Federal High Court to begin Christmas vacation on Dec 20

IGP says only 10% of 350,000 police officers have proper accommodation

IGP says only 10% of 350,000 police officers have proper accommodation

Ex-Senate President Wayas dies at 80, Saraki mourns

Ex-Senate President Wayas dies at 80, Saraki mourns

Russia's Putin optimistic of Nigeria’s support for 2022 summit

Russia's Putin optimistic of Nigeria’s support for 2022 summit

2m metric tons of rice smuggled into Nigeria annually – Senate

2m metric tons of rice smuggled into Nigeria annually – Senate

Tell Nigerians who is funding you, Presidency questions SERAP

Tell Nigerians who is funding you, Presidency questions SERAP

Trending

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor & nurse suspended for having sex, moaning loud & disturbing patients who're in pain

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police pick up a boy who hid inside an aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Serious prayer & tongue-speaking by passengers as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)

Tongue-speaking passengers seek God’s intervention as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)