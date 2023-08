Police arrest 12 suspects as 4 die over land dispute in Enugu

The Command also confirmed the murder of the people during the land clash.

These are contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Sunday.

Ndukwe said that the clash between the Oyofo and Awha communities took place on Friday at about 10:00 a.m.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the deployment of police operatives to Oyofo and Awha communities.

“The deployment is to maintain the normalcy already restored in the area after the clash.

“The clash led to the murder of four males and the burning of one tricycle and five motorcycles.“