ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 12 suspects as 4 die over land dispute in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police spokesman noted that preliminary investigation showed that the clash was due to land ownership tussle between the communities.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

Recommended articles

The Command also confirmed the murder of the people during the land clash.

These are contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Sunday.

Ndukwe said that the clash between the Oyofo and Awha communities took place on Friday at about 10:00 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the deployment of police operatives to Oyofo and Awha communities.

“The deployment is to maintain the normalcy already restored in the area after the clash.

“The clash led to the murder of four males and the burning of one tricycle and five motorcycles.“

The police spokesman noted that preliminary investigation showed that the clash was due to land ownership tussle between the communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Take advantage of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, APC diaspora tells youths

Take advantage of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, APC diaspora tells youths

Implications of ECOWAS military invasion of Niger for Nigeria, Shehu Sani

Implications of ECOWAS military invasion of Niger for Nigeria, Shehu Sani

Uzodimma drops deputy, opts for female running mate ahead of Imo guber poll

Uzodimma drops deputy, opts for female running mate ahead of Imo guber poll

Police to establish special intervention squad – Egbetokun

Police to establish special intervention squad – Egbetokun

Road crashes claim 4,387 lives in 6 months – FRSC

Road crashes claim 4,387 lives in 6 months – FRSC

Apapa inaugurates new Labour Party exco in Lagos

Apapa inaugurates new Labour Party exco in Lagos

IPOB distributes flyers, posters announcing cancellation of sit-at-home

IPOB distributes flyers, posters announcing cancellation of sit-at-home

EU selects Bauchi varsity for grant on Masters Degree

EU selects Bauchi varsity for grant on Masters Degree

Obi opposes military action in Niger, says dialogue best option

Obi opposes military action in Niger, says dialogue best option

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man refuses to refund after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Man refuses to return money after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

The ill-fated vehicle was later seen stuck around a gutter beside the road, crossing the gutter [Punch]

Mother and daughter lose their lives as bus crashes into shops

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin.

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin

Police officers have taken the suspect who killed Rafiat Okewole (pictured) into custody [Punch]

Husband smashes wife's head on wall over argument about children's welfare